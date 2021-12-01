Wednesday Feel Good: Val Caron Wildlife Centre Bringing This Owl Back To Full Strength

We thought we'd share the post made by Turtle Pond Wildlife Centre:

"This handsome fellow came to us starving and injured.

We are happy to report that he is now at 80 percent of his normal weight and is bright and alert.

This poor owl also sustained head trauma which resulted in the dilated pupil in the left eye.

With continued care we are hopeful his condition will continue to improve.



Your contributions on this Giving Tuesday help animals like this Snowy Owl receive the foods and medications required during their rehabilitation at The Pond Wildlife Centre.

Please help us help our wildlife.

Thank you for your support. https://turtlepondwc.com/donate"