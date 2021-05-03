Well-Known Car Wash On The Kingsway Robbed; Call Police If You Have Any Info

A well known Sudbury car wash has been robbed, and the owner's family is asking the public to share any information they might have with Sudbury Police.

Valerie Fremlin posted the following on Facebook Sunday in regards to the car wash on the Kingsway:

"Hey everyone!

I am asking for a little bit of help.

My dads car wash located on the Kingsway was robbed last night.

These people pulled his electronic cash machine right off the wall of the wash.

I’m so sad for him and disgusted in the behaviour of the people involved in this.

The damages are pretty bad and the value of the items and money stolen are difficult for someone to recover from .

My dad has worked hard his whole life and he goes out of his way to help others in need, I want to try to help him find out who did this and hopefully at the very least have them held accountable for their disgusting actions. This incident was reported to the police services but I know social media has helped in situations such as this before! This happened just last night.

PLEASE SHARE THIS POST and share any information you may have regarding this incident.

It’s very appreciated!"

If you have any information at all, call Sudbury Police at 675-9171.