What Time Should Greater Sudbury Kids Go to Bed

Chart

Teacher Stacy Karlsen at Wilson Elementary School shared a chart showing when children should go to sleep, which has now gone viral!

Five-year-olds should go to bed between 6:45 and 8:15 at night. If they get up around 7 a.m., they should go to bed around 7:30 p.m. Kids aged 11 and 12 should tuck in between 8:15 and 9:45 p.m.

The chart is based on the amount of sleep children should get at each age, as recommended by the NHS and Sleep.org

  • tIREcHANGE

    Sudbury Police Get Kudos For Changing Tire

    We later received a msg from the woman: "I wanted to extend a huge thank you to the officers that helped me. They didn't have to help me or change my tire, but they did. I am extremely grateful and these officers should be recognized for helping me out and calming me down."
  • Kivi

    KIVI Park Artisan Walk in Sudbury This Weekend

    The 2022 Artisan Walk takes place at Kivi Park this weekend. 55 artisans and 10 food vendors will be take part Saturday and Sunday from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm. Vendors will be stationed on a 1 kilometre loop trail around the art playground. Admission is a donation to the Affordability Fund.
  • Chelmsford

    Greater Sudbury's Ugliest School Yard Wins Prize

    Chelmsford Valley District Composite School has won the Ugliest Schoolyard of 2022 contest. VETAC, Greater Sudbury's Regreening Advisory Panel, awarded the school $20,000 from local sponsors, like Glencore. The money will be used to make the schoolyard a greener and healthier outdoor space.
  • GSPSVehicle

    Greater Sudbury Man Brings Gun To Argument

    Around 7:00 Monday night an argument broke out between two people on Glenview Avenue in Onaping. One of them returned later with what was believed to be a gun. Police negotiated until the man surrendered at 4:00 in the morning. A 47 year old faces weapons charges and was in bail court yesterday.
  • Southwind

    Espanola OPP Trying to Locate 14-Year-Old

    Espanola OPP are trying to locate 14-year-old Ziaya SOUTHWIND. She's described as 5’2’’, 115 pounds, with burgundy hair and green eyes. She was last seen last Tuesday August 30 on Arnley Street in Sudbury at around 6:00 in the evening. If you have information, please call police.
  • BackToSchool

    Greater Sudbury Students Heading Back to Class Today

    Thousands of kids and teachers head back to school today for, what should be, a fairly 'normal' start to classes.  There are no COVID restrictions in place.  Masks will be voluntary and kids who test positive will only have to stay home until they're symptom free for 24 hours.
  • Usic

    Greater Sudbury Police Looking for Woman Missing Since May

    The Greater Sudbury Police Service is seeking the public's assistance in locating 53 year old missing person Tanya USIC. Tanya was last seen in the Minnow Lake area sometime in May 2022. Tanya is transient in nature and there exists concerns for her well-being and mental health.
  • Killarney

    Boil Water Advisory Lifted for Killarney

    Public Health Sudbury & Districts has officially lifted boil water advisory for Killarney. The order came into effect last Thursday. Another test was taken over the weekend and Burgess Hawkins, a manager in the Health Protection Division said the sample showed "no adverse results."
  • Northern

    Public Health Lifts Restrictions At Sudbury Beach

    Public Health Sudbury & Districts has removed the swimming advisory signs at Northern Water Sports Centre on Ramsey Lake. The beach had originally been shut down last week when water testing revealed high bacterial levels in the water.
Global Outbreak COVID-19

