What You Need to Know About Sudbury City Services on Thanksgiving

As Thanksgiving nears, City of Greater Sudbury Mayor Brian Bigger reminds residents to remain vigilant in following public health advice to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

“This Thanksgiving weekend, I’m grateful to live in a community with so much to be thankful for,” said Mayor Bigger. “It truly is a beautiful time of year. While I hope you are able to share thanks with your family, it is up to each one of us to continue safe practices and to follow public health regulations to ensure the health of our community. I’d like to thank our residents for doing their part and wish everyone a safe and happy thanksgiving.”

Holiday schedules will apply to the following municipal services on Monday, October 11, 2021:

Garbage and Recycling

Household waste collection is not affected by the holiday.

Landfill and transfer stations will be closed.

The Recycling Centre will be open.

Transit

GOVA Transit will follow holiday routes and schedules. Passengers must wear a mask while riding public transit.

Libraries

Greater Sudbury Public Libraries and Citizen Service Centres will be closed on Thanksgiving. Libraries and Citizen Service Centres have reopened for in-person service, with capacity limits. Curbside service remains available upon request. Residents who require Citizen Service Centre services are encouraged to call ahead and may be asked to make an appointment for some services.

Indoor Fitness Facilities

Rayside Balfour Workout Centre, Falconbridge Wellness Centre, Capreol Millennium Resource Centre, Dowling Leisure Centre and Howard Armstrong Recreation Centre have reopened to the public with one-hour reservations. They will be closed on Thanksgiving.

Gatchell pool, Nickel District pool, Dow pool, Onaping pool and Howard Armstrong Recreation Centre pool have reopened to the public but will be closed on Thanksgiving.

Appointments at City facilities

Tom Davies Square is closed to walk-ins while the city remains in step three of the Province’s Roadmap to Reopen. Appointments will not be available on Thanksgiving.

The Greater Sudbury Animal Shelter is closed to walk-ins. Residents who are interested in adopting a pet must call 311 to schedule a visit. Appointments will not be available on the Thanksgiving.

311 Services

311 and Live Web Chat will not be available on Thanksgiving. Call 311 for urgent public works, animal control or COVID-19 enforcement services. Register to submit service requests any time on the Customer Service Portal at 311.greatersudbury.ca or email 311@greatersudbury.ca.

Reminders

As of September 22, proof of vaccination is required to attend any meeting and event spaces, and facilities used for sports and fitness activities and personal fitness training, including pools and arenas.

The Province remains in step three of its Roadmap to Reopen.

The permitted size for outdoor social gatherings is 100 people.

Indoor gatherings are limited to 25 people.

The following outdoor amenities are open: municipal boat launches, tennis, basketball and pickleball courts, skate and BMX parks, the Selkirk disc golf facility, parks, playgrounds, trails and other open spaces.

Play fields may be used for outdoor sports and games, with restrictions. The number of spectators must not exceed 75 per cent of the usual capacity.

Users must maintain a distance of two metres from people who are not part of their household. A mask or face covering is recommended when physical distancing is a challenge. Benches, waste bins, gates, handrails and other surfaces are not sanitized.

Residents must continue to wear a mask or face covering inside businesses or organizations. A mask or face covering is also recommended outdoors when physical distancing is a challenge.

Continue to follow basic but important measures to prevent the spread of illness. Wash your hands often, wear a mask or face covering, cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue or your sleeve and stay home if you feel sick.

For hours of operation, safety protocols and information about municipal facilities, visit www.greatersudbury.ca/COVID.

For local COVID-19 information, visit www.phsd.ca/covid-19.

Please note that City social media accounts are not monitored on weekends and municipal holidays.