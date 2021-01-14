Wikwemikong Nursing Home Receives First Delivery Of Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine

Public Health Sudbury & Districts is thrilled that the Wikwemikong Nursing Home received the first delivery of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine in our service area today. Public Health Sudbury & Districts is collaborating with the nursing home to provide support with their vaccination clinic.

“This is for sure a team sport. Public health nurses are working alongside staff at the Wikwemikong Nursing Home to support the vaccination of staff and residents, and Health Sciences North assisted with logistics and pharmacy expertise,” said Dr. Penny Sutcliffe, Medical Officer of Health with Public Health Sudbury & Districts. “I am so grateful to the Wikwemikong Nursing Home and Wiikwemkoong Unceded Territory for their leadership in an efficient and effective rollout of the first arrival of the COVID-19 vaccine in our service area,” added Dr. Sutcliffe.

In a statement made earlier, Ogimaa Duke Peltier said “I am pleased to hear that the first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine arrived today to the Wikwemikong Nursing Home. We are relieved to be able to provide our most vulnerable with the vaccination. On behalf of Council, I wish to thank Public Health Sudbury & Districts, the nurses working with staff at the nursing home to support the vaccination, Health Sciences North and the Nursing Home for making this a reality. Well done!”

Working closely with the Wikwemikong Nursing Home and Wiikwemkoong Unceded Territory, Public Health provided support with vaccine expertise, infection prevention and control measures, and vaccine clinic preparation in advance of the delivery of the Moderna vaccine.

Public Health Sudbury & Districts has the overall responsibility for the unprecedented COVID-19 vaccination program. The Province of Ontario is leading the overall COVID-19 immunization strategy for Ontario and has identified who will get the vaccine first. Public Health is working closely with partners to identify priority groups to receive early vaccination as part of Phase 1 of Ontario’s Vaccine Distribution Implementation Plan which includes residents, essential caregivers, and staff of congregate care settings for seniors; health care workers; adults in First Nations, Métis, and Inuit populations; and adult recipients of chronic home health care.

Public Health is reminding everyone to continue to follow public health measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19. We must work together by staying apart, staying home, and staying COVID-safe. Continue to screen yourself for symptoms, stay home and do not attend work or school when ill. For essential outings, continue to practise physical distancing, wear your mask, and wash your hands. On January 12, 2021, the Province of Ontario declared a second provincial emergency with a stay-at-home order coming into effect on January 14, 2021.

Public Health remains committed to providing timely information and resources on our vaccine planning and rollout. For more information or if you have questions about the COVID-19 vaccine, please visit phsd.ca/COVID-19 or call Public Health Sudbury & Districts at 705.522.9200 (toll-free 1.866.522.9200).