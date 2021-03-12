William Dunlop Of Sudbury Wins $73,000 With Lotto 6/49!

The following is a release from OLG!

William Dunlop of Sudbury has that “6/49 feeling” after winning a LOTTO 6/49 second prize worth $73,651.80 in the May 27, 2020 draw.

William says he is a regular lottery player who plays the same numbers that are significant family dates.

The 71-year-old retired miner said he went to the store in the morning and checked his tickets using the Ticket Checker. “I thought something was wrong, so I scanned it again. I took a closer look and couldn’t believe my eyes!”

William doesn’t have any immediate plans for his winnings. “I’ll save it for now. And would like to travel when the pandemic is over.”

“This win feels pretty nice! It was very unexpected!” he smiled.

Lotto 6/49 players in Ontario have won over $13 billion in prizes since 1982, including 1,399 jackpot wins and 365 Guaranteed $1 Million Prize draws. LOTTO 6/49 is $3 per play and draws take place on Wednesdays and Saturdays.

In accordance with government-issued lockdown measures to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, OLG is currently limiting the number of in-person prize claim appointments at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto to only those that require a face-to-face interview. Customers with prizes over $50,000 are asked to call 1-800-387-0098 to discuss available prize claim options. Prize claims up to $49,999.90 should continue to be submitted by mail. The health and safety of our customers and employees remains our top priority and OLG looks forward to providing future updates on the availability of in-person prize claims.

The winning ticket was purchased at Shoppers Drug Mart on Paris Street in Sudbury.