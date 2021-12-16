Winds Could Gust Up To 90 KM/H Today In Sudbury; Wind Warning Issued
Strong winds expected today (Thursday)
Hazard:
Strong southwesterly winds gusting to 90 km/h.
When:
This morning through this evening. Winds will gradually weaken overnight.
Discussion:
A Colorado Low moving through Ontario today will bring strong winds throughout most of northeastern and southern Ontario.
Impacts:
Utility outages may occur.
Damage to buildings, such as to roof shingles and windows, may occur. Loose objects may be tossed by the wind and cause injury or damage. High winds may toss loose objects or cause tree branches to break.
