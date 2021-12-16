iHeartRadio
C

P10 Static URL

Choose your station
Instagram

Winds Could Gust Up To 90 KM/H Today In Sudbury; Wind Warning Issued

GreaterSudburyLOGO

Strong winds expected today (Thursday)

Hazard:
Strong southwesterly winds gusting to 90 km/h.

When:
This morning through this evening. Winds will gradually weaken overnight.

Discussion:
A Colorado Low moving through Ontario today will bring strong winds throughout most of northeastern and southern Ontario.

Impacts:
Utility outages may occur.

Damage to buildings, such as to roof shingles and windows, may occur. Loose objects may be tossed by the wind and cause injury or damage. High winds may toss loose objects or cause tree branches to break.

You may be interested in...

12
COVID19 Right Rail
Global Outbreak COVID-19

Check out what we've been playing!

Subscribe

Sign up for the Pure Country 917 Newsletter

Logo

Newsletter Subscription

*
*
*
By ticking this box, I agree to receive the chosen newsletter, including promotional programming. marketing, and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to receive the aforementioned items at any time.
60 Elm Street Sudbury, ON P3C 1R8  -   1-705-671-7330  -   kyle.graham@bellmedia.ca  -   kyle.graham@bellmedia.ca

P10 Footer Group

P10 Static URL

P10 Footer Address Card

Phones

Contest Line: 705-675-5429

News Line: 705-675-NEWS (6397)

Office Line: 705-671-7330

Fax: 705-671-7320

Website

Instagram