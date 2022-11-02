iHeartRadio
Winter Warmth Furnace Giveaway Contest Underway With United Way


United Way

November 1, 2022 (Sudbury, ON) – United Way Centraide North East Ontario/Nord-est de l’Ontario (UWCNEO) and Northern Air & Mechanical Systems Inc. (669-Heat) are looking for one deserving family to gift a new furnace with the launch of the Winter Warmth Furnace Giveaway Contest.  

Individuals are encouraged to nominate themselves or a deserving family by visiting UWCNEO.com and submitting a story, 250 words or less, demonstrating the need, by Friday, November 25th, 2022 at midnight.

 

The lucky winner will be announced on December 12, 2022, and installation is to be completed before the holidays.

 

“The past few years have been very challenging for many families in our community,” says Brian Eadie, Owner of Northern Air & Mechanical Systems. “We felt it was important to make a difference and wanted to partner with United Way to give a high-efficiency furnace to family in need.”

 

"We are incredibly excited to be partnering with 669-Heat to provide a little warmth this holiday season.  Nobody should have to go without heat over the winter, and the Winter Warmth Furnace Giveway is one way we are able to help Individuals and families living in poverty," says Mary Lou Hussak, Executive Director at UWCNEO.

 

For more information and full details on the Winter Warmth Furnace Giveaway Contest, visit uwcneo.com

 

Submission deadline: November 25th 2022.

 

