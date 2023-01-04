January 3, 2023



WOLVES HOST GENERALS FRIDAY FOR FIRST RESPONDERS’ NIGHT



(GREATER SUDBURY, ON) The Sudbury Wolves will look to make it three wins in a row this Friday night when they host the Oshawa Generals at the Sudbury Community Arena. Game time is 7:05pm.

Friday’s game is sponsored by Gateway Casino who will be on-hand with prizes and giveaways for lucky fans. Fans are encouraged to visit their booth in the lower lobby for the chance to win great prizes with the spin wheel. It’s First Responders Appreciation night at the Sudbury Arena and the Wolves will welcome the Police Chief and Fire Chief for a special ceremonial puck drop. First responders in attendance will have the chance to win great prizes.

The Generals are in Sudbury for the first time this season as they look to snap their current 6-game losing streak. On the other end of the ice, the Wolves look to extend their winning streak to 3 games following a 7-5 victory in Sault Ste Marie.

David Goyette and Quentin Musty have been red-hot as of late. Goyette sits third in OHL in goals scored with 24, while Musty sits third in the OHL in assists with 34. Nick DeGrazia ended the year with a bang as he recorded his first career OHL hat-trick to lead the pack into the new year with a win against the Greyhounds.

Wolves Fans will also have the chance to see OHL 2021 first overall selection, Quentin Musty and second overall selection, Calum Ritchie the highly rated 2023 NHL Draft prospects go head-to-head at the Sudbury Arena.

Tickets are on-sale now for Friday’s game at greatersudbury.ca/tickets and at the Sudbury Arena Box Office.

To see the full list of themes lined up for the home games this season visit https://sudburywolves.com/article/wolves-launch-2022-23-theme-schedule .

Following Friday’s game, the Wolves hit the road to face The Hamilton Bulldogs on Saturday for their first away game of 2023 before wrapping up a two-game road trip in Mississauga Sunday afternoon. Fans can follow the Wolves on the road by tuning into the road games with the live play-by-play on CKLU 96.7 and mixlr.com/sudburywolves. Fans can also watch the games on OHL Live at https://watch.chl.ca/. For more information, visit sudburywolves.com.