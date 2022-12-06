Wolves unveil Shoresy-themed jerseys for NEO Kids fundraiser

FOR IMMEDIATE ATTENTION

DECEMBER 6, 2022

WOLVES PARTNER WITH COMEDY ENTERTAINMENT STUDIO NEW METRIC MEDIA TO UNVEIL SHORESY THEMED JERSEYS IN SUPPORT OF NEO KIDS FOUNDATION

Shot on location in Sudbury, Shoresy is the Letterkenny spinoff series which is available to stream on Crave

(Greater Sudbury, ON) The Sudbury Wolves are very excited to team up with the award-winning comedy entertainment studio New Metric Media to unveil their limited edition Shoresy Sudbury Blueberry Bulldogs themed jersey ahead of this Friday’s game against the Saginaw Spirit in support of the NEO Kids Foundation. Game time is 7:05pm. The jerseys will be available to purchase through an in-house silent auction and online HERE. “Thank you to the Sudbury Wolves and New Metric Media for teaming up to support NEO Kids,” said Shanna Crispo, Director, Community Engagement and Communications. “Games like this are a great way to not only raise important funds to support our most vulnerable patients, but to raise awareness for the services we provide to children and youth in our community and across Northeastern Ontario.”



“The Sudbury Wolves are very excited to partner with both NEO Kids and New Metric Media for this game,” said Sudbury Wolves Marketing Manager Miranda Boivin. “We set out looking to celebrate something this year that was uniquely Sudbury and to showcase Sudbury’s rapidly growing film industry. The Sudbury Wolves have large ties to the show including, a majority of Shoresy being filmed here at the Sudbury Arena, and some of our staff and players even being involved in the first season. The show also features a number of our sponsors. We are also very pleased to be able to continue to grow our partnership with NEO Kids as we continue to work with them to help raise funds and build awareness for this important community program.”

“We’re proud to call Sudbury the home of our comedies Letterkenny and Shoresy and deeply honoured to partner with the Wolves on this exciting opportunity to give back to the community,” added Mark Montefiore, CEO, New Metric Media.”



Friday’s game is sponsored by Vallen who will be on-hand with giveaways for fans who visit their booth in the lower lobby. The Wolves will also welcome back Glencore staff and families as they celebrate the holiday season. Friday is also part two of the Foyer Inner-City Home Food Drive. Fans who donate non-perishable food items will be entered into a draw to win great prizes courtesy of Glencore and the Sudbury Wolves. In Shoresy fashion, the Wolves and New Metric Media have also partnered with Chapman’s Ice Cream who have provided “sticks” for lucky fans throughout the game. Puppers Golden Lager, the official beer of hit comedy series Letterkenny, will also be available for sale throughout the arena with a portion of the proceeds going towards NEO Kids. The Wolves and New Metric Media have also teamed up to create a Wolves and Shoresy t-shirt which is available during the game as well as at Greater Sports in the New Sudbury Centre where a portion of the proceeds will also go towards NEO Kids. Additional Shoresy merchandise will also be available for sale.

Prior to the game, the Wolves will also welcome a NEO Kids family and local Shoresy actor Max Bouffard, aka JJ Frankie JJ, to drop the puck.

Friday’s game marks the Saginaw Spirit and 2022 1st Overall OHL Priority Selection, Michael Misa’s only visit of the season. Tickets are on sale now at greatersudbury.ca/tickets and the Sudbury Arena Box Office. Following Friday’s game, the Wolves will head on the road Saturday for a visit with the Barrie Colts at 7:30pm.

For more information, visit sudburywolves.com.