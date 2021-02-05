Woof! Meow! Ontario Allows Pet Grooming Businesses To Reopen With Restrictions
Looks like you can finally take Fluffy & Rex for some extra TLC!
CTV News posted the following yesterday (Thursday):
Ontario is giving pet grooming businesses the green light to reopen Thursday after they were forced to close more than a month ago.
In an email to CTV News Toronto, a spokesperson for Solicitor General Sylvia Jones confirmed the news and said that the government is “providing clarity regarding pet grooming through an amendment to O.Reg 82/20 Rules for Areas in Stage 1.”
However, the amendment is not without restrictions.
- Are strictly necessary to prevent an animal from requiring foreseeable and reasonably imminent veterinary care; or
- Are providing services that an animal owner has been required to obtain pursuant to an order issued under the Provincial Animal Welfare Services Act, 2019
Pet grooming services allowed to open to provide the services must only provide services by appointment only, only book one appointment for one animal at a time and only operate with curbside pickup and drop-off of the animal.
Owners and employees in grooming businesses had called on the Ontario government to add pet grooming services to the list of essential businesses.
A petition calling on Ontario to allow pet groomers to open during the lockdown received more than 18,000 signatures.
