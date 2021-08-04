Workplaces & Community Organizations Can Now Request A Mobile COVID Vaccination Team

With 80.8% of Sudbury and districts residents aged 12 and over having received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and 70.7% having received their second dose, there is less need for high volume clinics and more need for clinics using targeted approaches. Public Health Sudbury & Districts and COVID-19 vaccine program partners will begin winding down the COVID-19 mass immunization clinic sites and will focus on more flexible mobile and pop-up clinic approaches to reach vaccination goals. In addition, workplaces, community organizations, places of worship, and other groups can now request a mobile vaccination team from Public Health to administer first and second doses at their own location.

“The success of our mass immunization clinics over the last 7 months is the direct result of the great collaboration with our partners in hospitals, primary care, congregate settings, community paramedicine and health centres, social services, First Nations, municipal governments, and enforcement agencies, and our dedicated teams of staff, and volunteers. I wish to express my great gratitude for their contributions since the first vaccine arrived in January,” said Dr. Penny Sutcliffe, Medical Officer of Health with Public Health Sudbury & Districts. “We aren’t done yet and we now need to have more precision-focused clinics to offer the approximately 50 000 doses to reach our 90% target. Every little bit helps and every day we get a little bit closer to achieving our goal of 90% of those 12 and older to be fully vaccinated. I encourage anyone who is eligible for their COVID-19 vaccine to fill up the available spots at some of our last mass immunization clinics in August,” said Dr. Sutcliffe.

Since January 2021, 265 mass immunization events have occurred throughout the Sudbury and Manitoulin districts. In total, mass immunization clinics have provided 68.3% of all vaccine doses in our area, or just over 2 of every 3 doses administered, at sites in Chapleau, Greater Sudbury, Lacloche Foothills, Manitoulin Island, and Sudbury East. The first mass immunization clinic site in Public Health’s service area to close was the Chapleau Recreation Centre on July 28, after a coverage rate of 100% of eligible residents who received one dose was reached in the area and a second dose coverage of over 85%. Clients still wishing to receive vaccine can book at an appointment to receive their second dose at Public Health Sudbury & Districts’ Chapleau office or through local primary care and pharmacy partners.

Over the next few weeks, appointments and walk-ins will be welcome at all mass immunization clinics. The last mass immunization clinics for each location in Greater Sudbury will be at the Centennial Community Centre and Arena in Hanmer on August 4, the Gerry McCrory Countryside Sports Complex on August 7, and at the Dr. Edgar Leclair Community Centre and Arena in Azilda on August 13. Carmichael Arena in Greater Sudbury will continue to host clinics on Tuesday evenings until the end of August and additional clinics may be scheduled as needed.

Appointments and walk-ins will be available until the end of August on Tuesdays at the Manitoulin Secondary School and on Wednesdays at the Espanola High School. The last mass immunization clinics in Sudbury East will be held on August 5 at the Alban Community Centre and on August 12 in St. Charles at the St. Charles Community Centre; after which, appointments will be available at Public Health Sudbury & Districts’ Sudbury East office.

Request a COVID-19 vaccine team!

If you are a community organization, community leader, faith leader, employer, or event coordinator and have a group of people that may benefit from a mobile vaccination team, please reach out to Public Health Sudbury & Districts at 705.522.9200 or by emailing PHSD_COVID-19@phsd.ca. Based on the need, Public Health will work with organizations to assess the request to determine the feasibility and suitability of a mobile bus clinic, a pop-up clinic, or a mobile vaccination team for the location in question. Public Health will do its best to accommodate community requests as capacity and timing allow. This approach will help to further reduce barriers for residents and will provide convenient and accessible options for more people to receive their first or second dose.

Still need a first or second dose?

The COVID-19 vaccine is safe and effective against COVID-19 and its variants. As the more transmissible and dangerous COVID-19 Delta variant is now dominant in the area and can spread more easily and is associated with higher rates of hospitalization, ICU admission, and death as compared with the Alpha variant, its more important than ever to get vaccinated. With the Delta variant, there is evidence of reduced protection against symptomatic disease after one dose. This means that two-dose vaccine coverage is important for everyone. Individuals 12 and up should book an appointment, attend a walk-in, pop-up, or mobile clinic for their first dose and get their second dose as soon as possible. For those returning to school, aim to get your second dose by August 24 to achieve full immunity before the first day of school.

Book an appointment for a Public Health clinic online at covid-19.ontario.ca/book-vaccine or by calling 705.674.2299 (toll-free: 1.800.708.2505), between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m., seven days a week. For mobile and pop-up clinic dates, times, and locations visit phsd.ca/COVID-19/vaccine-clinics. No appointment is required for Public Health’s walk-in, mobile, and pop-up clinics. With many primary care providers and pharmacies also providing COVID-19 vaccination, there are still a number of options available to get a first or second dose locally.

Make it a priority to get both doses of your COVID-19 vaccine and help us to reach the vaccination goal for Sudbury and districts. Get your COVID-19 vaccine today and get back to doing more of your favourite things with your favourite people. Along with getting fully vaccinated as soon as possible, we need to continue with individual protective measures to reduce the spread of COVID-19 including wearing a mask, maintaining physical distance, and staying home when sick.

For more information or if you have questions about getting your first or second dose of vaccine, please talk to trusted sources such as Public Health immunizers at COVID-19 vaccine clinics, health care providers, and pharmacists. Visit phsd.ca/COVID-19 or call Public Health Sudbury & Districts at 705.522.9200 (toll-free 1.866.522.9200).