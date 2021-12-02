WOW! HSN 5050 $476808 November Jackpot won by Jay and Julie Jessop!



December 2, 2021 For Immediate Release

“Lightning strikes twice! HSN 50/50 $476,808 November Jackpot won by Jay & Julie Jessop”

SUDBURY, ON – Health Sciences North (HSN) Foundation, NEO Kids Foundation, Northern Cancer Foundation, and the HSN Volunteer Association are excited to announce that November’s HSN 50/50 Cash Lottery for the North jackpot of $476,808 has been won by Jay and Julie Jessop of Sudbury (ticket #R – 7574254). Now, if that sounds like déjà vu, you’re correct! This is the second time loyal ticket purchasers Jay and Julie have won the HSN 50/50 grand prize and the odds are astronomical.

“I mean, what is there to say, really? We’re just very, very overwhelmed. It’s incredibly surreal” said a still shocked Jay a day after the draw was made, “We’re not even sure what to say to each other now after yesterday, let alone talk to friends and family. We just can’t believe our luck.”

“Of course, I was a mess all day yesterday. We were so blessed to win the first time and this is just so over the top.” said Julie, “Our minds immediately went to giving back. We know how important it is to help children, especially during the holiday season. We’re so thankful to be able to take care of our family, but now we can also make a difference in our community and we’re excited at that prospect.”

“The last time I spoke to Jay, things got emotional pretty quick. This time, he was in total disbelief. We always knew that a repeat winner was possible, but we’re so excited to be handing our November jackpot to what must be two of the luckiest people on earth!” said Anthony Keating, President and Chief Development Officer of Foundations and Volunteer Groups at HSN. “Last December’s draw was record-setting for us at the time and we’re excited to bring more prizes and cash to be won to send 2021 off with a bang. We can’t wait to see the jackpot grow and bring good fortunate to another lucky winner this month.

HSN 50/50 draws are completed using an Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (AGCO) certified third party Random Number Generator. The winner is chosen by a computerized system that is approved by the governing body that oversees the issuance of lottery licenses in Ontario.

December’s HSN 50/50 draw is live at www.hsn5050.ca. The “12 Days of Giving” is back and that means that early ticket purchasers will be entered to win 12 gift card prizes along with 4 cash prizes, including our biggest VIP Early Bird Prize yet, $15,000.

We have lined up 17 draws through the month of December including $22,000 of cash prizes, a total of $2,400 in gift cards for “12 Days of Giving” and our grand prize jackpot. See below for a full listing of the prizes and draw dates. Any tickets purchased before 8:00 a.m. the day of the early bird draws will be included in that day’s draw, i.e., to be included in the December 15th draws, you must have purchased your ticket before December 15th at 8:00 a.m.

The jackpot is updated online in real-time and continues to grow as more people buy tickets. Each month half of the total ticket sales support patient care at HSN and the other half goes to one lucky winner. Funds raised will make a difference in the lives of those living with cancer, how the tiniest patients receive specialized pediatric care and ensuring equipment is in place when needed to provide quality patient care.

Residents across Ontario over the age of 18 can purchase tickets for a chance to win. Tickets for the December draw are available to purchase right now, with sales ending at 11:59 p.m. on Thursday, December 30th, 2021. The jackpot-winning ticket will be drawn on Friday, December 31st at 10:00 a.m. and posted online at www.hsn5050.ca. Lottery license #1207935.

With the HSN 50/50 Cash Lottery for the North, you win and we win.

