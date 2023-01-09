– For Immediate Release

YOUNG SUDBURY SINGERS ACCEPTING NEW MEMBERS

Children and youth from Grade 2 to 12 are invited to join the Young Sudbury Singers as they begin the second half of their 2022-23 season. Participants can expect to sing, laugh, and learn a wide variety of music in a safe and supportive environment that will foster a lifelong love of singing.

the young Sudbury Singers offer two choirs that families can choose from:

The JUNIOR CHOIR (for Grade 2 to 4) will rehearse on Wednesdays from 6 to 7 pm. Junior Choir director COLETTE NADEAU conducts the school band and choir at R. L. Beattie PS and serves as Executive Director for the Northern Ontario Music Festival.

The SENIOR CHOIR (Grade 5 and up) will rehearse on Wednesdays from 6 to 7:15 pm. Senior Choir director HEATHER CHARSLEY teaches music and the arts at C. R. Judd Public School, and serves as the director of music at St. Alban the Martyr Church.

Registration Night for both choirs will be held on Wednesday, January 11 at the Sudbury Theatre Centre, 170 Shaughnessy Street in downtown Sudbury, from 6 to 7 pm. Weekly Wednesday evening rehearsals will be held at Sudbury Secondary School, 154 College Street, until mid-May (excluding school holidays).

The choir has several exciting activities and performances planned, including:

Producing a music video (see our website for previous examples)

Singing the national anthem at a Sudbury Five basketball game

Performing in the Sudbury Music Festival in late March, and

A joint concert with the Nickel City Sound Women’s Barbershop Chorus in April.

More information about plans for the 2022-23 season is available at www.youngsudburysingers.ca .

The following health and safety protocols will be in place throughout the pandemic:

The wearing of masks is encouraged, but no longer mandatory (subject to change).

Each participant will be provided with their own specialized singer’s mask, to make it easier to sing while wearing a mask.

While vaccination against COVID-19 is not a mandatory requirement for participation in the choir, we strongly encourage children to be vaccinated as soon as they are able to do so.

Decisions about public performances will be finalized as the season progresses, taking into account any public gathering restrictions in place at that time.

the Young Sudbury Singers have kept registration fees low so that the choir remains accessible to all youth in the community. Fees for the Winter/Spring term are $125 for the Senior Choir and $115 for the Junior Choir. Uniform shirts for new singers cost $25, and a specialized singers mask costs $20. (Both are mandatory one-time purchases for new choir members.) Potential new members may attend the first two rehearsals at no cost to see if the choir suits their interests.

Discounts are available for families with two or more singers. Families may also apply to our Sponsorship Fund to partially subsidize their fees.

To complete an online registration form, visit our website at www.youngsudburysingers.ca . For more information, contact Ralph McIntosh at (705) 662 0115 or youngsudburysingers@gmail.com .

BACKGROUND

The Young Sudbury Singers celebrated their 15th anniversary last season with a return to in-person singing activities. They regularly perform at a variety of community events, often appearing in concert with other local artists and ensembles. The choir has appeared on CBC Radio and the CTV-Lions Club Telethon, and consistently earns a Gold or High Gold Standard at the Sudbury Music Festival. They have recorded several videos that are posted on their YouTube channel, including the O Canada Project in June 2020 featuring 100 singers from Greater Sudbury and beyond.

Highlights from previous seasons include: