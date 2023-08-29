Young Sudbury Singers Open For Registration!

The following is a release from the Young Sudbury Singers:

The young Sudbury Singers, Greater Sudbury’s premier choir for children and youth, are pleased to accept registrations for their 2023-24 season. Participants can expect to sing, laugh, and learn a wide variety of music in a safe and supportive environment that will foster a lifelong love of singing.

the young Sudbury Singers offer two choirs that families can choose from:

The JUNIOR CHOIR (for Grade 2 to 4) will rehearse on Wednesdays from 6 to 7:30 pm. Junior Choir director COLETTE NADEAU conducts the school band and choir at R. L. Beattie PS and serves as Executive Director for the Northern Ontario Music Festival.

The SENIOR CHOIR (Grade 5 and up) will rehearse on Wednesdays from 6 to 8 pm. Senior Choir director HEATHER CHARSLEY teaches music and the arts at C. R. Judd Public School, and serves as the director of music at St. Alban the Martyr Church.

Registration Night for both choirs will be held on Wednesday, September 13 at Sudbury Secondary School, 154 College Street in downtown Sudbury, from 6 to 7 pm. Weekly Wednesday evening rehearsals will be held at the school until mid-May (excluding school holidays).

The choir has several exciting activities and performances planned, including:

A full-day choir retreat and mini-concert on Saturday September 30

Participation in the Kiwanis Music Festival 75th Anniversary concert on October 21

A holiday-themed concert in December

Performing in the Sudbury Music Festival in early April, and

A spring concert in late April

Additional public performances may be added as the season progresses.

More information about plans for the 2023-24 season is available at www.youngsudburysingers.ca .

the Young Sudbury Singers have kept registration fees low so that the choir remains accessible to all youth in the community. Fees for the Fall term are $150 for the Senior Choir and $125 for the Junior Choir. Uniform shirts for new singers cost $25. (The shirts are a mandatory one-time purchases for new choir members.)

Discounts are available for families with two or more singers. Families may also apply to the Sponsorship Fund to partially subsidize their fees.

To complete an online registration form, visit our website at www.youngsudburysingers.ca . For more information, contact Ralph McIntosh at (705) 662 0115 or youngsudburysingers@gmail.com