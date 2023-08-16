Yuk Yuk’s Is Returning To The Radisson

Yuk Yuk’s Sudbury is returning to the Radisson Hotel- the same location that hosted a permanent comedy club back in the 90’s.

The Radisson and Yuk Yuk’s promoter Brian Band have signed a long-term deal to host monthly shows starting next month- with the first show slated for Friday September 22nd at 8 p.m. in the hotel’s Grand Paris Ballroom. “This is terrific news for the entertainment scene in Sudbury and the downtown core as well”

said Band. “Everyone loves to laugh and there is no better way than bringing Canada’s top

comedians to town on a regular basis.”

Each show will feature 3 professional comics from Yuk Yuk’s plus local talent that will also have

a chance to show off their funny side on stage.

“I want to give local comedians and newcomers an opportunity to perform and see if they have a

future in the comedy business,” said Band.

Yuk Yuk’s founder & CEO Mark Breslin is thrilled with the news.

“It’s great to have an ongoing home in Sudbury, a city that has always been supportive of Yuk

Yuk’s.” said Breslin. “We look forward to bringing the very best of Canadian stand up to the

Radisson and to making off with the big nickel on a giant flatbed in the middle of the night.”

The fall lineup in Sudbury will kick off in September featuring Canadian comedy legend Mike

Bullard as well as hilarious award winner Laurie Elliott and the talented George Westerholm.

A dinner menu along with drinks will be available at every show

And there is free parking for all patrons at the Radisson.

Tickets are on sale now at Yukyuks.com or at the Radisson front desk.