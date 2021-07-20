iHeartRadio
YUM! Mighty Canadian Doughnuts Will Be Open This Thursday In Sudbury!

Looks like the wait is finally over for Mighty Canadian Donuts to reopen in Sudbury! 

They posted on Facebook Monday saying,

"Sorry for the delay everyone, we had some issues with the builder, but I think we can finally announce an opening date!

We will be open Thursday July 22nd @ 11am- 6:30pm!

As we are now a week behind schedule, we probably won’t have time to get the outside of the truck fully wrapped and detailed like we hoped, but consider this a soft opening inviting all our friends here on Facebook.

Look for the white truck parked at 944 Barrydowne and follow the smell of doughnuts."

