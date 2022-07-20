Zulich Purchases New Video Board to Improve Fan Experience

The following is a release from SWSE:

Dario Zulich and SW Sports and Entertainment are very excited to announce a significant upgrade to the in-game experience.

A $600,000 video board has been purchased by team owner Dario Zulich.

The new centerpiece will be installed in time for the Sudbury Wolves/Five 2022-23 seasons.

This will be one of the biggest improvements to happen to the arena in its more than 70-year history since it was originally built in 1951.

“I believe, more than anyone, that Sudbury deserves world-class entertainment,” said Zulich. “SWSE is in the business of bringing joy and smiles to Sudburians and we are beyond excited to continue to elevate entertainment in the North. We are also working on finding a solution to improve the sound system prior to the start of our 50th season. We want to give Sudbury fans something to remember during the last few years of our lease.”

Specs:

• Four screens, 6/13ft.

• Digital ring display, 2/16ft.

• HD fan camera.



“Our production and marketing team works hard every season to create fresh and fun content. This new video board will allow that content to really come to life during games,” said Miranda Boivin, SWSE Marketing Manager.

The new video board will be installed in time for the Wolves 50th anniversary home opener on September 30th against the Barrie Colts.

Single game tickets go on-sale for pre-season and regular season games in early September.

Season memberships are on-sale now at sudburywolves.com or by visiting the Sudbury Arena Box Office in-person.

Sudbury Five ticket information will be announced in the coming weeks.

For more information, visit sudburywolves.com or thefive.ca.