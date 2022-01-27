iHeartRadio
Another Donation To Pure For Pediatrics Thanks To A Sudbury McDonalds Coffee Fundraiser

Towards the beginning of January, you had a chance to give back to our Sudbury community simply by purchasing a coffee from a McDonalds location!  

McDonalds (Sudbury) hosted a week-long coffee fundraiser, with some of the proceeds going directly to our Pure for Pediatrics campaign!  

The stats are in, and the grand total raised was $2,752.00!  

Pure Country is on the way to raising the full $65,000, so that the NICU at Health Sciences North can have a brand new ventilator for newborn babies!  

To learn more about the campaign, or to donate, click the link below:

https://www.iheartradio.ca/purecountry/sudbury/pure-for-pediatrics/pure-for-pediatrics-our-new-fundraising-project-1.16074152

