Another Donation To Pure For Pediatrics Thanks To A Sudbury McDonalds Coffee Fundraiser

Towards the beginning of January, you had a chance to give back to our Sudbury community simply by purchasing a coffee from a McDonalds location!

McDonalds (Sudbury) hosted a week-long coffee fundraiser, with some of the proceeds going directly to our Pure for Pediatrics campaign!

The stats are in, and the grand total raised was $2,752.00!

Pure Country is on the way to raising the full $65,000, so that the NICU at Health Sciences North can have a brand new ventilator for newborn babies!

To learn more about the campaign, or to donate, click the link below:

https://www.iheartradio.ca/purecountry/sudbury/pure-for-pediatrics/pure-for-pediatrics-our-new-fundraising-project-1.16074152