Capreol's Fire House Bar & Grill Makes $1,000 Donation To Pure For Pediatrics!

A HUGE thank you & shout out to the Fire House Bar & Grill in Capreol!

When we first began our Pure for Pediatrics campaign, they were one of the first local companies to come on board with support.

At first (pre-lockdown), they collected money from sales of their famous FireHouse Burger. AND THEN, to up their support, they had a Bud Light mini bar fridge brought in to raffle off!

Over the course of a few months, the staff at the Fire House sold tickets for this mini fridge & gave it away on February 14th by drawing a winner.

When all was said & done, the Fire House Bar & Grill is making a $1,000 donation to our Pure for Pediatrics campaign!

Our goal is to raise $65,000 for NEO Kids to purchase a new ventilator for the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) at Health Sciences North, so that our tiniest patients have access to the best possible care right here in Sudbury, when possible.

Don't forget! Our Pure for Pediatrics Radiothon is set to go February 17th (6am-6pm), as we strive to hit that $65,000 goal!

