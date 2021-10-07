Lougheed Foundation Helps Kick Off P4P With $6500 Donation!

"We heard that Pure Country was kicking off this new campaign. We wanted to make sure you started with 10% of your overall goal achieved!" ~Gerry Lougheed

Our goal is to raise $65,000 for NEO Kids to purchase a new ventilator for the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) at Health Sciences North, so that our tiniest patients have access to the best possible care right here in Sudbury, when possible.

The Draeger Babylog VN500 Mechanical Ventilator is designed to help our tiniest patients with their first few breaths. Caring for these small patients is one of the most demanding tasks imaginable, but sending them home after spending days, weeks, or even months in the NICU is one of the most rewarding experiences modern medicine has to offer.

To learn more, or to DONATE, click HERE!