Mark Your Calendar! Our Pure For Pediatrics Radiothon Is Set For February 17th!

Another Pure for Pediatrics Radiothon is coming!

Mark down Thursday, February 17th on your calendar!

On that date, we will be dedicating our ENTIRE day (6 AM - 6 PM) to Pure for Pediatrics!

You'll hear amazing stories & testimonials from staff & patients as to why this fundraiser is SO important!

Our goal is to raise $65,000 for NEO Kids to purchase a new ventilator for the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) at Health Sciences North, so that our tiniest patients have access to the best possible care right here in Sudbury, when possible.

The Dräger Evita Infinity V500 Mechanical Ventilator is designed to help our tiniest patients with their first few breaths. Caring for these small patients is one of the most demanding tasks imaginable, but sending them home after spending days, weeks, or even months in the NICU is one of the most rewarding experiences modern medicine has to offer.

Some babies, typically premature or ill babies, may not start breathing on their own spontaneously, or have trouble breathing at birth. Respiratory distress or failure may be the result of underdeveloped lungs or a congenital condition which compromises lung function. The Draeger Ventilator is an “all in one tool” that provides invasive, non-invasive and oxygen therapy to the baby, stimulating the respiratory system until the baby can breathe adequately on their own.

To DONATE:

Online: https://www.neokidsfoundation.ca/event/pureforpediatrics/

The phone number to call will be 705-523-7133