Mark Your Calendars! We're Planning A Pure For Pediatrics Radiothon In Support Of NEO Kids!

We need your help Pure Country!

Be listening to Pure Country 91.7 THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 11TH from 6 am - Noon!

We're planning a Pure for Pediatrics Radiothon, in support of the NEO Kids Foundation & sponsored by Nickel City Insurance Brokers!

We've set a goal of raising $40,000, and we trust that the community's generosity will help get us to that goal!

WHY are we raising this money?

Our goal is to raise $40,000 for NEO Kids to purchase a new Giraffe OmniBed Carestation, so that the tiniest patients will be able to get the care they need right here in Sudbury.

(The Giraffe OmniBed Carestation is designed with babies, and their families in mind, creating a controlled, protected microenvironment for peaceful, fast healing. Bringing premature babies one step closer to caregivers’ expertise, their parents’ embrace and to going home healthy)



If you would like to help us reach this goal NOW, click HERE to make an online donation!

Otherwise, join us Thursday, February 11 from 6-Noon, as we share some incredible NEO Kids testimonials & work towards our $40,000 goal!