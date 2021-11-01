Purchase A Fire House Burger & You'll Support Pure for Pediatrics!

Eat a delicious burger...From a LOCAL restaurant...And support Pure for Pediatrics!

Our goal is to raise $65,000 for NEO Kids to purchase a new ventilator for the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) at Health Sciences North, so that our tiniest patients have access to the best possible care right here in Sudbury, when possible. To learn more, or to donate, click HERE

A big THANK YOU to our friends at The Fire House Bar & Grill in Capreol for stepping up & wanting to help out!

From NOW until the end of 2021, when you purchase a FIRE HOUSE BURGER, a portion of proceeds will be donated to our campaign!

THANK YOU Fire House Bar & Grill! CLICK HERE to follow them on Facebook!