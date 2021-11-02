Pure Country Listener Linda Celebrating Her Birthday By Raising $ For Pure For Pediatrics!

The Sudbury community is OH SO GENEROUS!

Linda Heldman is a long time listener of ours, and it was brought to our attention that she's celebrating HER birthday by giving back to the community! Thank you Linda!

Here was her post on Facebook:

"Welcome to November! One week from today, November 8th, I will be turning 60.....Yes, I said 60! I would love for you to help celebrate this milestone by making a donation.

I love my Sudbury's Pure Country 91.7 here in Sudbury, and the great work they do to help this community.

Their current effort is to help NEO Kids Foundation raise $65,000 to purchase a new ventilator for the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) at Health Sciences North, so that their tiniest patients have access to the best possible care right here in Sudbury, when possible.

I currently have just over 1,500 Facebook friends, imagine what we could do if everyone donated even $1.00 to this cause! Come on family and friends, let's help them reach their goal!

To donate on the Pure Country page and to see all the information, please visit the link below. I ask that when you do make a donation there, please add "Linda's Birthday Fundraiser" to the comments. That way, it will help keep track of the donations made by my fundraiser. A note here that you donated would be appreciated. You don't have to tell me the amount. Their link can be found here: https://www.neokidsfoundation.ca/event/pureforpediatrics/

The other option is to make a donation through the NEO Kids Foundation page. This would be a direct donation and not through Pure Country. I would prefer the donation go through Pure Country but, I will leave that up to you. Any questions, please PM me. Thanking you all in advance!"