Pure For Pediatrics: Raising Money For New Hospital Beds!

Transforming Pediatric Care with Pure for Pediatrics

Sudbury’s Pure Country and NEO Kids Foundation share a common goal – to help children and families in Sudbury access the best possible healthcare.

We're teaming up once again to make a significant difference in our local community through the "Pure for Pediatrics" campaign, and our mission is to raise funds for new hospital beds for our pediatric patients.

Newer hospital beds, equipped with bed alarms, motorized controls, and safer side rails, do much more than just provide comfort. They significantly enhance patient safety, mobility, and recovery. With added caregiver mobility and improved infection control measures, these beds also reduce the strain on our healthcare workers, enabling them to better serve all patients.

Every year, NEO Kids and Family programs admit over 1,200 pediatric patients, and our goal is to provide each one with the optimal conditions for their treatment and recovery. The need for these advanced beds is therefore ongoing, and their contribution to healthcare delivery is substantial. They're not just pieces of equipment - they're tools that empower our healthcare providers to offer top-tier care, and that enable our children to recover in a safe and comfortable environment.

Sudbury’s Pure Country has always shown tremendous support for NEO Kids. It's through initiatives like "Pure for Pediatrics" that we're able to continue making strides in our mission to provide the best care for children in our region.

We sincerely thank Sudbury’s Pure Country and their wonderful community for their continued support. Let's keep the music playing, keep the hopes high, and work together to ensure that every child admitted to NEO Kids receives the care they deserve. Every donation, no matter the size, brings us one step closer to our goal.

Together, we can bring smiles, safety, and faster recoveries to our children. Thank you for joining us on this meaningful quest!