Sudbury's Dave McNab To Perform An Hour Of Country Music Online In Support Of NEO Kids Foundation!

A huge THANK YOU to Sudbury Country Singer Dave McNab, for helping spread the word about our Pure for Pediatrics campaign!

Dave has offered to share his amazing guitar-strumming & vocal talents by playing an hour of Country music online on his Facebook page!

If you have never seen Dave perform, you're in for a treat. He's Northern Ontario’s only Outlaw country artist!

WHEN is this performance? Friday, January 29th @ 8 pm!

WHERE can I watch it? To see his online performance, just click the link here: https://www.facebook.com/david.mcnab.794

ABOUT PURE 4 PEDIATRICS:

Our goal at Pure Country 91.7 is to raise $40,000 for NEO Kids to purchase a new Giraffe OmniBed Carestation, so that the tiniest patients will be able to get the care they need right here in Sudbury.

The Giraffe OmniBed Carestation is designed with babies, and their families in mind, creating a controlled, protected microenvironment for peaceful, fast healing. Bringing premature babies one step closer to caregivers’ expertise, their parents’ embrace and to going home healthy.



If you would like to help us reach this goal & you're able to make a donation, click HERE!