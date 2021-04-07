Sudbury's Generosity Shines Again; 2 New OmniBed Carestations Paid In Full For HSN's NICU!

The following is a release from the NEO Kids Foundation in Sudbury:

NEO Kids Foundation, along with Health Sciences North, is excited to announce that not one, but TWO Giraffe OmniBed Carestations will officially be purchased for the Health Sciences North Neontal Intensive Care Unit (NICU)!

Thanks to the Pure for Pediatrics Campaign, which was capped off with a successful Radiothon in February, more than enough money was raised for the first OmniBed Carestation.

Thanks to the generosity of Pure Country listeners, we even got close the purchasing the SECOND OmniBed as well.

We know that Pure Country listeners are also regular participants in the HSN 50/50 cash lottery.

That, combined with the significant need of a second OmniBed in the NICU, HSN’s Foundations have decided to cover the remaining cost of the second OmniBed Carestation from the funds raised from the HSN 50/50- Cash Lottery for the North!

That’s right Pure Country…Thanks to YOUR support, you have now helped purchase not one, but TWO OmniBed Carestations for our tiniest patients at Health Sciences North, allowing them to receive the care they need right here in the Nickel City! THANK YOU!

As Pure for Pediatrics continues, stay tuned for what our next fundraising project will be!