The Numbers Are In: Dave McNab's Friday Night Online Performance Raised $660 For NEO Kids!

Dave offered to share his amazing guitar-strumming & vocal talents by playing an hour of Country music online on his Facebook page this past Friday night!

If you have never seen Dave perform, you're in for a treat. He's Northern Ontario’s only Outlaw country artist!

If you want to check out some of Dave's other videos, click HERE!

ABOUT PURE 4 PEDIATRICS:

Our goal at Pure Country 91.7 is to raise $40,000 for NEO Kids to purchase a new Giraffe OmniBed Carestation, so that the tiniest patients will be able to get the care they need right here in Sudbury.

The Giraffe OmniBed Carestation is designed with babies, and their families in mind, creating a controlled, protected microenvironment for peaceful, fast healing. Bringing premature babies one step closer to caregivers’ expertise, their parents’ embrace and to going home healthy.

If you'd like to make a donation to help us achieve our goal, click HERE!