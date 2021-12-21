Be Prepared To Shovel! Weather Advisory Issued For Sudbury

Winter weather travel advisory in effect for this afternoon and tonight.



What:

Snowfall accumulations of 10 to 15 cm by Wednesday morning.

Reduced visibility in heavy snow and local blowing snow.



When:

Beginning this afternoon and persisting into early Wednesday morning.



Discussion:

A low pressure system will track across the Great Lakes today and tonight. There is potential for this advisory to be upgraded to a snowfall warning for this area.



Impacts:

Motorists should expect hazardous winter driving conditions and adjust travel plans accordingly. Travel may be hazardous due to sudden changes in the weather. Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow. Visibility will be suddenly reduced to near zero at times in heavy snow and blowing snow. Road closures are possible.