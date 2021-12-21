iHeartRadio
-12°C

P10 Static URL

Choose your station
Instagram

Be Prepared To Shovel! Weather Advisory Issued For Sudbury

HeavySnow

Winter weather travel advisory in effect for this afternoon and tonight.

What:
Snowfall accumulations of 10 to 15 cm by Wednesday morning.
Reduced visibility in heavy snow and local blowing snow.

When:
Beginning this afternoon and persisting into early Wednesday morning.

Discussion:
A low pressure system will track across the Great Lakes today and tonight. There is potential for this advisory to be upgraded to a snowfall warning for this area.

Impacts:

Motorists should expect hazardous winter driving conditions and adjust travel plans accordingly. Travel may be hazardous due to sudden changes in the weather. Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow. Visibility will be suddenly reduced to near zero at times in heavy snow and blowing snow. Road closures are possible.

Check out what we've been playing!

Subscribe

Sign up for the Pure Country 917 Newsletter

Logo

Newsletter Subscription

*
*
*
By ticking this box, I agree to receive the chosen newsletter, including promotional programming. marketing, and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to receive the aforementioned items at any time.
60 Elm Street Sudbury, ON P3C 1R8  -   1-705-671-7330  -   kyle.graham@bellmedia.ca  -   kyle.graham@bellmedia.ca

P10 Footer Group

P10 Static URL

P10 Footer Address Card

Phones

Contest Line: 705-675-5429

News Line: 705-675-NEWS (6397)

Office Line: 705-671-7330

Fax: 705-671-7320

Website

Instagram