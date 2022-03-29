iHeartRadio
Don't Put The Shovel Away Yet; A Messy Rain-Snow Mix Hitting Sudbury Wednesday

icicles

Messy mix of snow, ice pellets and freezing rain possible Wednesday.

Hazards:
Freezing rain with significant ice accretion.
Untreated surfaces such as roads, parking lots and walkways may become slippery.

Timing:
Wednesday afternoon into Wednesday night.

Discussion:
A mix of snow and ice pellets is expected to move into the area Wednesday morning or afternoon and persist into Thursday. Significant freezing rain with ice accretion is possible Wednesday night into early Thursday morning. However, at this time there remains considerable uncertainty regarding the timing and amount of snow, ice pellets and freezing rain. A freezing rain warning may be needed as the system approaches.

Significant rainfall and strong winds are also possible on Thursday.

