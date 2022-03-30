Heads Up Sudbury! Freezing Rain Warning Issued For Wednesday

Freezing rain expected Wednesday.



Hazards:

Significant ice build up on some surfaces is possible.



Timing:

Beginning Wednesday afternoon into Wednesday night.



Discussion:

Snow and ice pellets will begin on Wednesday morning before transitioning into freezing rain Wednesday afternoon. Freezing rain may be heavy at times before changing over into rain during the overnight hours. Possible gusty winds along with ice build up may result in power outages.

Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become icy and slippery. Take extra care when walking or driving in affected areas. Slow down driving in slippery conditions. Watch for taillights ahead and maintain a safe following distance. Utility outages may occur.