Messy Mix Of Snow, Ice Pellets & Freezing Rain Expected For Sudbury Wednesday

Messy mix of snow, ice pellets, and risk of freezing rain on Wednesday.



Hazards:

Risk of freezing rain.

Untreated surfaces like roads, parking lots, and walkways may become slippery. Snowfall amounts up to 10 cm.



Timing:

Late Wednesday morning or early Wednesday afternoon into Wednesday night.



Discussion:

A mix of snow, ice pellets and freezing rain is expected to move into the area near midday Wednesday. The precipitation is likely to begin changing to rain Wednesday evening. In addition, 2 to 10 cm of snow and ice pellet accumulation is also possible.