iHeartRadio
C

P10 Static URL

Choose your station
Instagram

Messy Mix Of Snow, Ice Pellets & Freezing Rain Expected For Sudbury Wednesday

icicles

Messy mix of snow, ice pellets, and risk of freezing rain on Wednesday.

Hazards:
Risk of freezing rain.
Untreated surfaces like roads, parking lots, and walkways may become slippery. Snowfall amounts up to 10 cm.

Timing:
Late Wednesday morning or early Wednesday afternoon into Wednesday night.

Discussion:
A mix of snow, ice pellets and freezing rain is expected to move into the area near midday Wednesday. The precipitation is likely to begin changing to rain Wednesday evening. In addition, 2 to 10 cm of snow and ice pellet accumulation is also possible.

Check out what we've been playing!

Subscribe

Sign up for the Pure Country 917 Newsletter

Logo

Newsletter Subscription

*
*
*
By ticking this box, I agree to receive the chosen newsletter, including promotional programming. marketing, and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to receive the aforementioned items at any time.
60 Elm Street Sudbury, ON P3C 1R8  -   1-705-671-7330  -   kyle.graham@bellmedia.ca  -   kyle.graham@bellmedia.ca

P10 Footer Group

P10 Static URL

P10 Footer Address Card

Phones

Contest Line: 705-675-5429

News Line: 705-675-NEWS (6397)

Office Line: 705-671-7330

Fax: 705-671-7320

Website

Instagram