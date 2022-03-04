Prepare Thy Salt! Freezing Rain Headed For Sudbury Saturday & Sunday

Freezing rain Saturday night into Sunday.



A band of freezing rain is expected to move through the region Saturday night into Sunday as a strong low pressure area approaches the region from Colorado.



Freezing rain may persist for several hours before changing over to rain as milder air arrives on Sunday.



Untreated surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become icy and slippery. Consider changing travel plans accordingly as hazardous winter travelling conditions are possible.