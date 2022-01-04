iHeartRadio
-7°C

P10 Static URL

Choose your station
Instagram

Prepare Thy Shovel! Winter Weather Advisory Issued For Sudbury

A red Sedan can be seen covered in snow. (Skitterphoto/ Pexels)

Winter weather travel advisory in effect.

Hazard:
Rapidly accumulating snowfall with snowfall amounts of 10 to 15 cm expected by Wednesday evening. Snowfall rates of up to 3 cm per hour are possible at times.

When:
This evening through Wednesday.

Discussion:
A developing low pressure system is expected to bring a large swath of snow to the region. Light snow is expected to begin this evening before quickly intensifying overnight. Additional snowfall amounts are possible Wednesday night.

Impacts:

If visibility is reduced while driving, turn on your lights and maintain a safe following distance. Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow. Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow. Road closures are possible.

Check out what we've been playing!

Subscribe

Sign up for the Pure Country 917 Newsletter

Logo

Newsletter Subscription

*
*
*
By ticking this box, I agree to receive the chosen newsletter, including promotional programming. marketing, and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to receive the aforementioned items at any time.
60 Elm Street Sudbury, ON P3C 1R8  -   1-705-671-7330  -   kyle.graham@bellmedia.ca  -   kyle.graham@bellmedia.ca

P10 Footer Group

P10 Static URL

P10 Footer Address Card

Phones

Contest Line: 705-675-5429

News Line: 705-675-NEWS (6397)

Office Line: 705-671-7330

Fax: 705-671-7320

Website

Instagram