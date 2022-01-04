Prepare Thy Shovel! Winter Weather Advisory Issued For Sudbury

Winter weather travel advisory in effect.



Hazard:

Rapidly accumulating snowfall with snowfall amounts of 10 to 15 cm expected by Wednesday evening. Snowfall rates of up to 3 cm per hour are possible at times.



When:

This evening through Wednesday.



Discussion:

A developing low pressure system is expected to bring a large swath of snow to the region. Light snow is expected to begin this evening before quickly intensifying overnight. Additional snowfall amounts are possible Wednesday night.



Impacts:

If visibility is reduced while driving, turn on your lights and maintain a safe following distance. Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow. Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow. Road closures are possible.