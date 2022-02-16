Rain & Snow Coming This Afternoon; Weather Statement Issued For Sudbury
A special weather statement has been issued for Sudbury:
Slippery conditions possible tonight through Thursday morning.
Hazards:
Risk of freezing drizzle.
Icy and slippery surfaces.
When:
This evening through Thursday morning.
Discussion:
A low pressure system is expected to track northeast across southern Ontario which could bring a messy mix of wintry precipitation for northeastern Ontario. Precipitation will likely begin as rain this afternoon and transition to a mix of snow and rain tonight. As temperatures drop below the freezing mark tonight or early Thursday morning, there will be a risk of freezing drizzle, as well as possible icy and slippery conditions as water on roadways and surfaces will freeze.