Rain & Snow Coming This Afternoon; Weather Statement Issued For Sudbury

A special weather statement has been issued for Sudbury:

Slippery conditions possible tonight through Thursday morning.



Hazards:

Risk of freezing drizzle.

Icy and slippery surfaces.



When:

This evening through Thursday morning.



Discussion:

A low pressure system is expected to track northeast across southern Ontario which could bring a messy mix of wintry precipitation for northeastern Ontario. Precipitation will likely begin as rain this afternoon and transition to a mix of snow and rain tonight. As temperatures drop below the freezing mark tonight or early Thursday morning, there will be a risk of freezing drizzle, as well as possible icy and slippery conditions as water on roadways and surfaces will freeze.