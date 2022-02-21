iHeartRadio
Ready Thy Shovel & Scoop! Winter Storm Warning Issued For Sudbury

HeavySnow

Hazardous winter conditions are expected.

Snow and ice pellets are expected tonight through Wednesday morning.

Hazards:
Total snow and ice pellet amounts of 15 to 20 cm.
Reduced visibility due to heavy snow and blowing snow.
Possible freezing rain Tuesday afternoon and evening.

Timing:
Tonight continuing through Tuesday and into Wednesday morning.

Discussion:
A long lasting snow and ice pellet event is expected to begin this evening. Snow is expected to mix with ice pellets on Tuesday and persist until Wednesday morning. A general snowfall of 15 to 20 cm is likely with the heaviest snow expected Tuesday morning and Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.
Blowing snow may also accompany the snow leading to reduced visibility, particularly on Tuesday and Tuesday night. Freezing rain is also possible Tuesday afternoon and evening.

Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow. Take extra care when walking or driving in affected areas. If visibility is reduced while driving, turn on your lights and maintain a safe following distance.

