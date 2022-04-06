Ready Thy Umbrella! Rainfall Warning Issued For Sudbury
A rainfall warning has been issued for Sudbury!
Persons in or near this area should be on the lookout for adverse weather conditions and take necessary safety precautions.
Watch for updated statements.
Rain is expected to begin Wednesday afternoon & continue into Thursday.
