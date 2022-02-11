Snowmobilers Are Rejoicing! Winter Weather Advisory In Effect For Sudbury

Winter weather travel advisory in effect.



Hazards:

Snow, heavy at times, with total snowfall amounts of 7 to 12 cm.

Strong northerly wind gusts of up to 50 km/h from this afternoon which could significantly reduce visibility in local blowing snow. Wind gusts are expected to ease by Saturday morning.



When:

Today. Snow will begin to taper off tonight.



Discussion:

Another Alberta Clipper will move across the area today.



Impacts:

Motorists should expect hazardous winter driving conditions and adjust travel plans accordingly. Take extra care when walking or driving in affected areas. Slow down driving in slippery conditions. Watch for taillights ahead and maintain a safe following distance. If visibility is reduced while driving, turn on your lights and maintain a safe following distance. Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow.