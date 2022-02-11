iHeartRadio
C

P10 Static URL

Choose your station
Instagram

Snowmobilers Are Rejoicing! Winter Weather Advisory In Effect For Sudbury

HeavySnow

Winter weather travel advisory in effect.

Hazards:
Snow, heavy at times, with total snowfall amounts of 7 to 12 cm.
Strong northerly wind gusts of up to 50 km/h from this afternoon which could significantly reduce visibility in local blowing snow. Wind gusts are expected to ease by Saturday morning.

When:
Today. Snow will begin to taper off tonight.

Discussion:
Another Alberta Clipper will move across the area today.

Impacts:

Motorists should expect hazardous winter driving conditions and adjust travel plans accordingly. Take extra care when walking or driving in affected areas. Slow down driving in slippery conditions. Watch for taillights ahead and maintain a safe following distance. If visibility is reduced while driving, turn on your lights and maintain a safe following distance. Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow.

Check out what we've been playing!

Subscribe

Sign up for the Pure Country 917 Newsletter

Logo

Newsletter Subscription

*
*
*
By ticking this box, I agree to receive the chosen newsletter, including promotional programming. marketing, and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to receive the aforementioned items at any time.
60 Elm Street Sudbury, ON P3C 1R8  -   1-705-671-7330  -   kyle.graham@bellmedia.ca  -   kyle.graham@bellmedia.ca

P10 Footer Group

P10 Static URL

P10 Footer Address Card

Phones

Contest Line: 705-675-5429

News Line: 705-675-NEWS (6397)

Office Line: 705-671-7330

Fax: 705-671-7320

Website

Instagram