Sudbury Roads and Sidewalks in a State of Repair

RECIEVED FROM THE CITY OF GREATER SUDBURY AT 11:23 AM Saturday April 1, 2023

The City of Greater Sudbury has declared a Significant Weather Event in Greater Sudbury with respect to existing or potential hazardous storm conditions, starting at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, April 1, 2023 and continuing until further notice.

This declaration is issued in accordance with Ontario Consolidated Regulation 239/02 under the Municipal Act. All roads and sidewalks maintained by the City are considered in a “state of repair” until further notice. This declaration is not necessarily a notice of a reduced level of service or a road closure; it is to notify drivers and pedestrians to use an appropriate level of caution when travelling during this event and avoid unnecessary travel.

City staff continue to work diligently to ensure public safety, but it may take longer than normal to maintain the roadways and sidewalks normally maintained during this season. Your cooperation is appreciated.

The City is also advising residents that garbage and recycling collection service may also be affected during this SWE; it may take longer than usual to complete collection due to the storm. Residents are advised to be patient while crews continue to collect.

Residents are reminded that regular winter waste placement requires that waste be placed in a visible location on the ground as close to the roadway as possible. Please do not place waste on top of or behind snowbanks, on the sidewalk, on travelled roadway or in any area that would interfere with road or sidewalk maintenance.

Leisure programs and GOVA transit service schedules may also be impacted by the SWE. Updates for any scheduled events or transit delays will be posted as required. You can also call 311 with specific questions. For real-time bus information, visit mybus.greatersudbury.ca.

The City will update the public when the significant weather event has ended, through our website, social media and a PSA to local media. When the declaration is cancelled, the standard timeline for road winter maintenance will begin.