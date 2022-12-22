Winter Storm Warning for Greater Sudbury

Winter storm warning in effect for:

Greater Sudbury and vicinity

Major winter storm expected tonight into Saturday.



Hazards:

Total snowfall amounts of 20 to 40 cm by Saturday or Saturday night.

Snow squalls Saturday into Monday for the Sault Ste. Marie area.



Timing:

Tonight into Saturday.

Snow squalls potentially lasting until Monday.



Discussion:

Snowfall has begun this morning with light accumulations expected today. Snow may mix with rain over Manitoulin Island this afternoon. The heaviest snow is expected this evening into Friday. Snow is forecast to taper off later on Saturday. Strong northwesterly winds are then expected to generate snow squalls for the Sault Ste. Marie area, bringing additional snowfall.



Impacts:

Consider postponing non-essential travel until conditions improve. Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow. Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow. Public Safety Canada encourages everyone to make an emergency plan and get an emergency kit with drinking water, food, medicine, a first-aid kit and a flashlight.



Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to ONstorm@ec.gc.ca or tweet reports using #ONStorm.