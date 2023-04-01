iHeartRadio
-6°C

P10 Static URL

Choose your station
Instagram

WINTER STORM WARNING FOR SUDBURY AND AREA


20230401_082033

CANCELLATIONS

Maple Hill Farms - has cancelled their maple event today.  They say everything will be pushed to tomorrow, and also if you can't make then, shoot them a note and they will do their best to accomodate you at another time.

ROAD CONDITIONS

Greater Sudbury Police report this morning that "road conditions are not ideal for the 1st of April. If you are out, please allow extra time to get to your destination as the snow is continuing and will affect your travel. Remember to clear off snow from your vehicle to have clear views in all directions."

WEATHER WARNINGS

ISSUED BY ENVIRONMENT CANADA at 8:03 AM 

Winter storm continues this morning.

Hazards: Significantly reduced visibility due to heavy snow and blowing snow. Snowfall accumulations of 15 to 30 cm. Peak snowfall rates up to 8 cm per hour possible. Risk of freezing rain.

Timing: Ending late this morning.

Discussion: A winter storm will continue to move through northeastern Ontario today. Heavy snow and blowing snow are significantly reducing visibility, creating dangerous travel conditions. Snow may mix with ice pellets or freezing rain at times. Heavy snow will taper to light late this morning and end this afternoon. Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow. Poor weather conditions may contribute to transportation delays. Prepare for quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions. If visibility is reduced while driving, turn on your lights and maintain a safe following distance.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to ONstorm@ec.gc.ca or tweet reports using #ONStorm.

  • SnowRemovalSudbury

    Sudbury Roads and Sidewalks in a State of Repair

    The City of Greater Sudbury has declared a Significant Weather Event in Greater Sudbury continuing until further notice. All roads and sidewalks maintained by the City are considered in a “state of repair” currently. and it may take longer than normal or the city to maintain roadways and sidewalks.
  • CICS-Storm-Watch-2022

    Winter Storm Warning for Greater Sudbury

    There's a winter storm warning in effect for Greater Sudbury and vicinity for tonight into Saturday. Environment Canada says snow may mix with rain over Manitoulin Island this afternoon. The heaviest snow is expected this evening into Friday with snow squalls as you head west toward the Soo.

Check out what we've been playing!

Subscribe

Sign up for the Pure Country 917 Newsletter

Logo

Newsletter Subscription

*
*
*
By ticking this box, I agree to receive the chosen newsletter, including promotional programming. marketing, and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to receive the aforementioned items at any time.
60 Elm Street Sudbury, ON P3C 1R8  -   1-705-671-7330  -   kyle.graham@bellmedia.ca  -   kyle.graham@bellmedia.ca

P10 Footer Group

P10 Static URL

Instagram