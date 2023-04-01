WINTER STORM WARNING FOR SUDBURY AND AREA

CANCELLATIONS

Maple Hill Farms - has cancelled their maple event today. They say everything will be pushed to tomorrow, and also if you can't make then, shoot them a note and they will do their best to accomodate you at another time.

ROAD CONDITIONS

Greater Sudbury Police report this morning that "road conditions are not ideal for the 1st of April. If you are out, please allow extra time to get to your destination as the snow is continuing and will affect your travel. Remember to clear off snow from your vehicle to have clear views in all directions."

WEATHER WARNINGS

ISSUED BY ENVIRONMENT CANADA at 8:03 AM Saturday 1 April 2023

Winter storm continues this morning.

Hazards: Significantly reduced visibility due to heavy snow and blowing snow. Snowfall accumulations of 15 to 30 cm. Peak snowfall rates up to 8 cm per hour possible. Risk of freezing rain.

Timing: Ending late this morning.

Discussion: A winter storm will continue to move through northeastern Ontario today. Heavy snow and blowing snow are significantly reducing visibility, creating dangerous travel conditions. Snow may mix with ice pellets or freezing rain at times. Heavy snow will taper to light late this morning and end this afternoon. Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow. Poor weather conditions may contribute to transportation delays. Prepare for quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions. If visibility is reduced while driving, turn on your lights and maintain a safe following distance.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to ONstorm@ec.gc.ca or tweet reports using #ONStorm.