Transportation shortages curtailing Taylor Pulp production

Canfor is curtailing production once again at the Taylor Pulp mill for at least six weeks.

The company saying in statement transportation shortages are significantly affecting product shipments.

Don Kayne Chief Executive Officer of Canfor Pulp adding "We regret the impact the curtailment will have on our employees, their families and the community."

The curtailment will reduce the production of bleached pulp by at least 25-thousand tonnes.

The mill scaled back production in December because of landslides and flooding in the lower mainland.