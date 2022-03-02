Armed robbery suspects snagged

Timely information from the public led to the arrest of two people allegedly responsible for an armed robbery in Vernon Tuesday morning.



Earlier today, Tuesday, March 1st, 2022, at approximately 9:45 a.m., the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP responded to a report of an armed robbery at a business in the 4300-block of 32nd St in Vernon. (view previous release)



As part of the ongoing investigation, police released a photo of a suspect vehicle, asking for public assistance in locating it. Shortly after 3 p.m., frontline officers, acting on a tip from an alert member of the public, located the vehicle in the East Vernon area and safely arrested the two occupants without incident.



We want to thank everyone who called in with information, states Constable Chris Terleski, Media Relations Officer for the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP. The successful outcome of this investigation highlights the important role the public plays in solving crime in our community and we are incredibly thankful for your support.



A 67-year old Creston man and a 55-year old Chase man, remain in police custody and are expected to appear in court tomorrow.



Police are not seeking any additional suspects and are continuing to investigate.