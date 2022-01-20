Bell Let's Talk 2022 - Vernon Resources

If you are in crisis, please go to your nearest hospital or call 911 immediately. For additional resources or tools for you or someone close to you, consider these options..



Interior Crisis Line

(1.888.353.2273/C.A.R.E.)

The Interior Crisis Line Society provides 24/7/365 empowering support, skilled assessment, crisis de-escalation, suicide prevention and life-saving intervention to the people in the Interior Region of BC over the phone and via chat Thursday to Sunday 5-9pmPT/6-10pmMT.



Canadian Mental Health Association Vernon & District Branch

(250) 542-3114

3100 28th Ave, Vernon, BC V1T 1W3

Founded in 1918, the Canadian Mental Health Association (CMHA) is a national charity that helps maintain and improve mental health for all Canadians. As the nation-wide leader and champion for mental health, CMHA promotes the mental health of all and supports the resilience and recovery of people experiencing mental illness.



Family Resource Centre

(250) 545-3390

#201 – 3402 27th Avenue,Vernon, BC V1T 1S1

The Family Resource Centre in Vernon offers a range of affordable counselling and support groups in an environment that is inclusive, confidential, and safe. Please contact us to learn more.



North Okanagan Youth and Family Services Society

(250)545-3572

2900 - 32nd Avenue Vernon, BC, V1T 2L5 E-mail: noyfss@telus.net Web: http://www.noyfss.org/ Hours: Monday to Friday 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. About: NOYFSS provides counselling and support services to individuals and families in our community through a variety of community based and residential programs.



KUU-US (Indigenous) Crisis Line – BC WIDE

1.888.588.8717

KUU-US Crisis Line Society provides support to callers with in the Port Alberni area as well as Indigenous people throughout the province of British Columbia. Once the issue for support has been identified, the level of severity for call handling is determined. The goal is to establish a non-judgmental approach to listening and problem solving.



