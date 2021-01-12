Cutest Pet Submissions

Show us YOUR Cutest Pet!

Pure Country 105.7 and Rusty Spur Tack, Feed & Pet want to give you, our listeners, the chance to brag about your pets with our Cutest Pet Contest! You could be the winner of 1 year of GO! and Summit Pet Food for cats or dogs.

Upload a picture of your adorable cat or dog to our contest page here. Then listen Monday, Feb 1st, in the afternoon, when Erin Chase will be announcing the Grand Prize winner!

Click on one of the pet pictures below to see the full photo submission.