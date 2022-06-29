121st Annual Amstrong IPE

Date: August 31 - September 4

Venue: Armstong Fairgrounds

Our Roots Run Deep will run Aug. 31 to Sept. 4 at the IPE grounds in Armstrong. Check out the Canadian Professional Rodeo Association Wednesday, Aug. 31 to Saturday night, Sept. 3. Canadian Professional Bull Riding (CPBR) Sunday night, Sept. 4. Plus check out the parade, rides for all ages, live music, food trucks, artisans, livestock and so much more!

For more info and tickets visit https://www.armstrongipe.com/