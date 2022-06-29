iHeartRadio

121st Annual Amstrong IPE

121st Annual Amrstong IPE

Date: August 31 - September 4

Venue: Armstong Fairgrounds  

Our Roots Run Deep will run Aug. 31 to Sept. 4 at the IPE grounds in Armstrong. Check out the Canadian Professional Rodeo Association Wednesday, Aug. 31 to Saturday night, Sept. 3. Canadian Professional Bull Riding (CPBR) Sunday night, Sept. 4. Plus check out the parade, rides for all ages, live music, food trucks, artisans, livestock and so much more!

For more info and tickets visit https://www.armstrongipe.com/ 