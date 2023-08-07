iHeartRadio

Join Now

You could win tickets, cash, vacations, and much more!

Logo

Newsletter Subscription

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
2800 - 31st Street Vernon BC V1T 5H4  -   250-545-9222  -     -   webmaster@purecountry1057.ca
19°C
Choose your station
Youtube Instagram

static urls list

13th Annual Okanagan Feast of Fields

Feast of Fields

13th Annual Okanagan Feast of Fields

Date: September 17, 2023

Venue: Priest Creek Family Estate Winery 

Feast of Fields is FarmFolk CityFolk’s annual local food celebration and signature fundraising event. The Feast is Canada’s largest and longest running local food and beverage festival, and over the past 25 years, FarmFolk CityFolk has hosted over 60 Feasts!

This year The Priest Creek Family Estate Winery will be hosting 13th Annual Okanagan Feast of Fields.

For ticket visit eventbrite.ca