Date: September 17, 2023

Venue: Priest Creek Family Estate Winery

Feast of Fields is FarmFolk CityFolk’s annual local food celebration and signature fundraising event. The Feast is Canada’s largest and longest running local food and beverage festival, and over the past 25 years, FarmFolk CityFolk has hosted over 60 Feasts!

This year The Priest Creek Family Estate Winery will be hosting 13th Annual Okanagan Feast of Fields.

For ticket visit eventbrite.ca