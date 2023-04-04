Date: April 20th, 2023

Venue: Vernon Town Theatre

Vernon Paddle Centre is presenting the 18th Annual Paddling Film Festival at Vernon Towne Theatre on April 20th 2023 at 7:00 pm.

The Paddle Film Festival is an international adventure film tour presenting the World's best paddling films of the year - whitewater, sea kayaking, canoeing, SUP, action and lifestyle - in more than 120 cities and towns across Canada, United States and around the world.

With inspiring paddling films shortlisted for the World Tour, including some of the festival category winners, audiences will see whitewater action, sea kayakers exploring remote coastlines, river canoe expeditions, international travel films, environmental documentaries and

kayak fishing battles.

Attracting paddlers and outdoors enthusiasts, audiences can expect a fun, social and entertaining event inspired by compelling films like:Stakeout / White Gold / Tribal Waters / Test the Limit / Kayaker & Angler / The Last Guide

The Paddling Film Festival World Tour is produced by Rapid Media and presented by the Vernon Paddle Centre on April 20th 2023 @ 7:00 - Vernon Towne Theatre.

Tickets are $15.00 advance / $20.00 at the Door

For Tickets online go to https://www.vernonpaddlingcentre.ca/

Tickets also available at Expresson of Time.