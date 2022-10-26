Date: November 5th

Venue: First Station 1 (3401 30th Street)

The Vernon Professional Firefighters Charitable Society Presents the 1st Annual Pumpkin Drop from 10am to 2pm at Fire Station 1 in Downtown Vernon.

Watch your pumpkins go SPLAT!!

Drop your pumpkin by donation to the Vernon Professional Firefighters Charitable Society.

Must be at least 5 years of age or older to participate. All ages wlecome to watch! You must be able to climb the hose tower staircase, firefighers will be on hand to assist and ensure your safety.

