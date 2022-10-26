iHeartRadio

Join Now

You could win tickets, cash, vacations, and much more!

Logo

Newsletter Subscription

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
2800 - 31st Street Vernon BC V1T 5H4  -   250-545-9222  -     -   webmaster@purecountryvernon.ca
10°C
Choose your station
Youtube Instagram

static urls list

1st Annual Pumpkin Drop

Pumpkin Drop 1

1st Annual Pumpkin Drop

Date: November 5th 

Venue: First Station 1 (3401 30th Street)

The Vernon Professional Firefighters Charitable Society Presents the 1st Annual Pumpkin Drop from 10am to 2pm at Fire Station 1 in Downtown Vernon. 

Watch your pumpkins go SPLAT!!

Drop your pumpkin by donation to the Vernon Professional Firefighters Charitable Society.

Must be at least 5 years of age or older to participate. All ages wlecome to watch! You must be able to climb the hose tower staircase, firefighers will be on hand to assist and ensure your safety.

More Info HERE